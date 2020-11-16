Ruth V. Pape
Sheboygan - Ruth Pape (Van Der Weele) Drenker went home to her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2020.
Ruth was born on September 26, 1931, baptized November 1, 1931 and she was the daughter of Otto Drenker and Pauline Wieting (Mielke). Ruth attended St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran School in Sheboygan. She was confirmed and graduated eighth grade in 1946. Ruth graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1950. Ruth enjoyed going to polka dances every week.
On September 2, 1950, Ruth married Melvin Van Der Weele and was married for 32 years. She lived in many different homes and 4 different farms. Ruth was a homemaker until she started working at Kohler Company. She retired in 1996 after working there for 27 years. She worked for Home Instead in her retirement years.
Ruth was very active in the many churches she attended, including choir, teaching Sunday School and attended Women's Aglow conventions. She married Roland Pape in 1983 and greatly enjoyed traveling with him. They took a motorcycle trip cross country to California and back.
Ruth was an avid gardener, decorator and an accomplished seamstress. She won an award for a dress she sewed. It was displayed in the JC Penny's window. She enjoyed concerts and Men of Harmony.
Ruth is survived by four children, Larry (Geraldine) Van Der Weele, Cynthia (Dan) Kaiser, Rosalie (William) Miller and Leila (Barry) Johnson; a sister June Margenau; sister-in-law Darlene Wensaur; stepchildren, Daniel Pape and Crystal (Tim) McDonald. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren, Marvin Van Der Weele, Robin (Todd) Leschke, Pennie (Joe) Scallorn, John Kaiser, Nicole (Ben) Anderson, Dawn Ross, Angela (Heber) Stoker, Jeremiah Johnson, Joshua Johnson and Ellicia Johnson; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren and 2 cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by husbands, Melvin Van Der Weele and Roland Pape; a son Marvin; sister Betty; 2 stepchildren Harley Pape and Roland Pape Jr and 2 brothers-in-law.
A private family service will be held for Ruth. She will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan. The family would like to thank Sunny Ridge Nursing Home and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care.
