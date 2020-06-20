Ruthann Daniels
McGregor, Iowa - Ruthann Daniels, 78, of McGregor, Iowa and Panama City Florida went home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin after a long and very courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 3, 1942 to Alfred and Ljudmila (Butchar) Scheck in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Ruthann was united in marriage with James Daniels in 1960. Two sons were born to this union. Ruthann worked as an Office Manager for American Excecsior Co, before retiring.
Surviving Ruthann is her sons, Brett Daniels and Dave (Gail) Daniels of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Jessica (Dennis) Schnur and Mathew (Trinity) Daniels; five great grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Goldman, Mary Nordstrom of Sheboygan and Alfred (Vickie) Scheck of Pasadena CA.; nieces and a nephew, plus many friends and neighbors and her cat Moe.
Ruthann was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniels; her parents, Alfred and Ljudmila Scheck; and a daughter-in-law, Debra Daniels also brother in law Scott Lewandoske and niece Christine Norstrom and nephew Paul Goldman Jr. The family would like to thank Gunderson Lutheran Hospitals in La Crosse and Prairie du Chien WI for their compassion and professionalism.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in McGregor, Iowa with Rev. Andrew Preus as the officiant. There will be a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service at the church on Saturday. To be safe; social distancing and masks are expected to be used.
Burial Ceremony will follow after service on church grounds
Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor, Iowa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity
Cards may be sent to; Daniels Family 1912 N. 2nd St Sheboygan WI 53081 or email at MrDaveDan@charter.net
Dear Lord, thank you for loving my mom, and setting her free. Amen
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, Iowa is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.