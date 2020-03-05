|
|
Ryan Charles Pockat
Sheboygan - Ryan Charles Pockat, born on January 20th, 1996 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was called to Heaven on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ryan's kindness radiated and it was evident that he was willing to do anything for the people he loved and cared about. Ryan was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and had a true passion for the outdoors. Some of his other hobbies included drawing, as well as creating stories and videos. Ryan graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2014 and had been working as a machine operator since graduation.
Ryan leaves behind his father Charles Pockat of Cleveland WI, his mother Lynn Gasch of Sheboygan WI, his brother Michael Scherwinski of Sheboygan WI, his sister Kristyn Hafner of Lenoir NC and many other family members and friends.
Ryan had a heart of gold, a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up the world. Every one of his precious personality traits will be greatly missed.
Our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ryan's name to the Ryan Pockat Memorial Fund for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
(website https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Ryan-Pockat-Memorial-Foundation).
Funeral arrangements are still pending until further notice and the family will provide updates to when these services will be held.
If you or someone you know are struggling with depression or any other mental health problems, please reach out for help or be the one to reach out to another and provide help to anyone who may be struggling.
There is absolutely no shame in asking for help. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020