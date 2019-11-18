Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Ryan L. Smith


1979 - 2019
Sheboygan -

Ryan L. Smith, age 39, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 29, 1979, the son of Carl Smith and Jeannie Connell Smith.

Ryan graduated in 1998 from Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado. He attended college at Northwood University in West Palm Beach, Florida. On July 19, 2014 he was united in marriage to Jennifer Landgraf in Sheboygan. Ryan was employed for sixteen years at Van Horn Automotive Group, most recently as an Inventory Manager.

Ryan enjoyed target shooting, camping, snorkeling, swimming and sharing his great sense of humor. His true passion was for cars; everything from muscle cars to current models. Ryan also enjoyed spending quality time with his wife and daughter, whom he deeply loved.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny, of Sheboygan; daughter, Rilynn; parents, Jeannie Smith and Les Mullens, of Castle Rock, Colorado; his brother, Elliott Smith, of Denver; a brother-in-law, Jason (Sara) Landgraf, of Sheboygan; niece, Libby and two nephews, Andrew and Sean. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carl and Cathy Landgraf, his grandmother, Gemma Connell, his grandparents, Jack and Edna Smith, and his aunt and godmother, Gemma-Lee Cole.

A private service will be held in Ryan's honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Ryan, to be sent to Jenny Smith for their daughter's college fund.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
