Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Klein


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally A. Klein Obituary
Sally A. Klein

Sheboygan - Sally A. Klein, 70, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Sally was born October 25, 1948, in Green Bay, to the late Marvin and Dorothy (Pautz) Hoppe. She graduated from Luxemburg High School and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with a Bachelor's Degree in education. She taught art at Kohler for 36 years before retiring 2006. In 1973 she married Michael Klein in Luxemburg. He preceded her in death in 2003. Sally enjoyed painting and was an avid fan of the Packers and Badgers. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Eric (Tara) Klein, Buckeye, AZ; two granddaughters, Ella and Chloe Klein; one sister, Sandra (Ted) Nimmer, Gillett and one sister-in-law, Jeannine Klein.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 7 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now