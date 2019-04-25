|
Samuel B. Drescher
Sheboygan - Samuel B. Drescher, age 90, of Howards Grove passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Countryside Manor.
He was born inthe Town of Lynn on July 28, 1928, to the late Ezra and Emma (Schultz) Drescher. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1947. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Olson at the Congregational Church in Leeman, WI. He was employed for over 30 years within the Sheboygan Area School District as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in July of 1993. Samuel was a devoted member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church.
Samuel enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, attending bible study, and sharing laughs with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Samuel is survived by his children, David (Donna) Drescher of Blue Earth, MN, Marilyn (Paul) Craig of Richfield, WI, Ruth (Sean) Kelly of Mosinee, WI, and Steve (Troy) Drescher of East Troy, WI; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a sister Dorothy Houle. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Cora Drescher; brothers, his twin Daniel, James and Wallace.
A Funeral Service for Samuel will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12 PM at Fountain Park United Methodist Church, 828 Erie Ave., Sheboygan, with Pastor Warren Waddell officiating. The family will greet visitors from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fountain Park United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank those who have cared for Samuel.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019