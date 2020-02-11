|
|
Sandi Brandon
Sandi Brandon, age 55, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side, February 8, 2020, after a 9 year battle with cancer.
Sandi was born October 9, 1964 to Jim & Betty(Gindlesperger) Gainer, in Johnstown Pennsylvania. She graduated from Conemaugh Valley High School in in 1982.
Sandi was married to Rick Brandon, February 18, 1984.
Sandi was a kind and compassionate soul who would do anything for anyone. She loved going on motorcycle rides with husband Rick and friends. She was a loving grandmother that adored her grandchildren. She will be forever remembered for the uplifting beautiful person that she was.
Sandi is survived by mother, Betty Gainer, husband, Rick, daughter, Stephanie, 6 grandchildren, brother, Thomas, and sisters, Joann & Janet.
Sandi was preceded in death by father, Jim, and son, Matthew.
Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Thursday Feb 13, 2020
at Trinity Lutheran, Sheboygan. Visitation starts at 4:00pm. Memorial service to follow.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020