Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cairns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Cairns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra A. Cairns Obituary
Sandra A. Cairns

Sheboygan -

Sandra Cairns was born on March 17, 1946 and passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 74. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1964. Sandra continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Sheboygan and got her degree in library technology. During her working years she worked at Sheboygan Paper Box, Jefferson County Public Library in Colorado as a cataloging clerk, was a care giver for her mother for 10 years and worked at Sandy's Doghouse. Sandra enjoyed reading, old time radio, movies and antiquing.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Cairns; grandparents, Charles and Emma Fischer and cousins, Ralph and Carol Zahnow.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Sheboygan County Humane Society in Sandra's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now