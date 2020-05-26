|
Sandra A. Cairns
Sheboygan -
Sandra Cairns was born on March 17, 1946 and passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 74. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1964. Sandra continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Sheboygan and got her degree in library technology. During her working years she worked at Sheboygan Paper Box, Jefferson County Public Library in Colorado as a cataloging clerk, was a care giver for her mother for 10 years and worked at Sandy's Doghouse. Sandra enjoyed reading, old time radio, movies and antiquing.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Cairns; grandparents, Charles and Emma Fischer and cousins, Ralph and Carol Zahnow.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Sheboygan County Humane Society in Sandra's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020