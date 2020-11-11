Sandra "Sandy" A. Fischer
Sheboygan - Sandra "Sandy" A. Fischer, age 80, of Sheboygan, passed away early on Monday morning November 9, 2020 at Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls. Sandy was born on August 24,1940 in Milwaukee, Wl, the daughter of Edmund and Lucille (Schuler) Schwartz.
Sandy attended Plymouth Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1958. On October 31st, 1959, Sandy married Hans Fischer at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple resided in the Town of Sheboygan since their marriage.
Sandy worked as the Town of Sheboygan Treasurer from 1980 to 1985. After the passing
of her husband Hans, Sandy was appointed to the role of Sheboygan County Treasurer, which he previously held. Sandy retired as Sheboygan County Treasurer in 2002.
Sandy enjoyed traveling especially to Las Vegas. Sandy also enjoyed spending time with
Her granddaughters Hannah and Gabrielle and her cat "Ushie".
Survivors include her sons, Steven (Rhonda) Fischer of Mequon and James (Peggy) Fischer of Sheboygan; two granddaughters, Hannah Fischer (Fiancé) Aaron Cappilla of Amarillo, Texas and Gabrielle Fischer of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Richard Schwartz, Dennis (Judy) Schwartz of Plymouth; two brothers-in-law, Fritz (Diane) Fischer and Elroy
(Karen) Hartmann. Sandy is survived by many nieces, nephews and her very special friends Bob (Shirley) Spellich who were always there to help.
Sandy was preceded in death by her Mother and Stepfather Curtis Olson, her husband, Hans Fischer, her sister in law Susie Schwartz and two nieces.
Considering the COVID pandemic, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family, and a day of celebration to be determined.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's name can be sent to the Sheboygan County Humane Society, 3107 N. 20th Street Sheboygan, WI 53083.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com