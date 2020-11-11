1/1
Sandra A. "Sandy" Fischer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" A. Fischer

Sheboygan - Sandra "Sandy" A. Fischer, age 80, of Sheboygan, passed away early on Monday morning November 9, 2020 at Pine Haven in Sheboygan Falls. Sandy was born on August 24,1940 in Milwaukee, Wl, the daughter of Edmund and Lucille (Schuler) Schwartz.

Sandy attended Plymouth Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1958. On October 31st, 1959, Sandy married Hans Fischer at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple resided in the Town of Sheboygan since their marriage.

Sandy worked as the Town of Sheboygan Treasurer from 1980 to 1985. After the passing

of her husband Hans, Sandy was appointed to the role of Sheboygan County Treasurer, which he previously held. Sandy retired as Sheboygan County Treasurer in 2002.

Sandy enjoyed traveling especially to Las Vegas. Sandy also enjoyed spending time with

Her granddaughters Hannah and Gabrielle and her cat "Ushie".

Survivors include her sons, Steven (Rhonda) Fischer of Mequon and James (Peggy) Fischer of Sheboygan; two granddaughters, Hannah Fischer (Fiancé) Aaron Cappilla of Amarillo, Texas and Gabrielle Fischer of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Richard Schwartz, Dennis (Judy) Schwartz of Plymouth; two brothers-in-law, Fritz (Diane) Fischer and Elroy

(Karen) Hartmann. Sandy is survived by many nieces, nephews and her very special friends Bob (Shirley) Spellich who were always there to help.

Sandy was preceded in death by her Mother and Stepfather Curtis Olson, her husband, Hans Fischer, her sister in law Susie Schwartz and two nieces.

Considering the COVID pandemic, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family, and a day of celebration to be determined.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's name can be sent to the Sheboygan County Humane Society, 3107 N. 20th Street Sheboygan, WI 53083.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved