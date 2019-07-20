|
Sandra A. Mueller
Sheboygan - Sandra A. Mueller, of Sheboygan, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born in Algoma, WI on July 11, 1941, to the late Karl and Julia (Wichlacz) Serrahn. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1959. On April 1, 1961, Sandra married David Entringer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Algoma. On February 1, 1981, Sandra married Gerald Mueller in Sheboygan. She was a distributor for Shaklee products and also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. Sandra was employed at Johnsonville Sausage, retiring in 2005. Sandra was a faithful member at St. Dominic's Catholic Church and Blessed Trinity and sang in the church choir until her recent illness.
She enjoyed chaperoning for the Buccaneers, Sheboygan Youth Band and The Classic Reunion Drumline. She was very active in the political platform of United We Stand. Fourth of July was one of her favorite holidays and preparing her yearly feast was something she took pride in. She was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; son, David (Kim) Entringer; step-sons, Jeff (Laurie) Mueller and Robert Mueller; daughters, Kathleen (Bryan) Koeser, Barbara (Eric) Wertzel, and Theresa "TJ" (Chris) Smith; grandchildren, Mike (Alishia), Ellen (Chad), Alison, Braden, Lauren, Alex, Brock and Zach; great-grandchildren, Amahni and Bryna; sister Karen Wolter; sister-in-law Patty Serrahn; numerous Mueller brothers and sisters-in-law; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by an infant daughter and infant son; step-sons Leo Mueller II and Larry Mueller; brother John Serrahn; a brother-in-law Lloyd Wolter along with numerous Mueller brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Service for Sandra will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Father Joseph Dominic officiating. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 3 PM until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Sandra's name.
The family would like to thank the staff on the fourth floor of St. Nicholas Hospital as well as the staff at Sharon S. Richardson for all the care and concern given to Sandra.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 20 to July 21, 2019