Sandra A. Vallejo
Sheboygan - Sandra A. Vallejo passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was 32 years old.
Sandra was born September 3, 1987 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Emeterio and Socorro (Pena) Vallejo. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2006 and went on to study at UW—Sheboygan. Sandra worked at Jakums Hall for over 10 years before going on to sell insurance and work at Johnsonville.
She was a beautiful, kind and loving daughter, sister and mother. She enjoyed having brunch at Harry's Diner with her family, watching movies and shopping. We will never forget her voice, smile and laughter. She will live on in our memories and heart.
Sandra is survived by her sons: Adrian and Alejandro Vallejo and Camron Hall and her parents, Emeterio (Virginia) Vallejo and Socorro Vallejo, both of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her grandmother Socorro Mercado of Mexico, sisters Virginia Vallejo and Teresa Vallejo (Patrick Schulz), both of Sheboygan, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her infant daughter Anna Leigha Alicia Hodges.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Sandra's life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for her children.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.