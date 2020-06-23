Sandra J. Knuth
Cedar Grove - Passed away while holding her loving husband John's hand on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020. She was born in Port Washington on March 1, 1944 to Arnold and Selma Groth. She married the love of her life John Knuth on June 30, 1962 and together they had three children. Sandy graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1962. Her priority and labor of love was her home and her family. Her first and only job lasted 58 years. Sandy was the church organist at Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. She accompanied the choir and directed handbells. In 1994, Advent Lutheran acquired a new organ and gifted their used 2/11 Wangerin organ to Sandy. John remodeled his home to accommodate the pipe organ. He installed it with DTOS members. Sandy started Adopted Mother's Group in the early 70's in Cedar Grove. She was a member of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society and a featured organist at several socials. Sandy and John, together, enjoyed roller skating and ballroom dancing in their younger years, and a week before she passed she took advantage of boating with her family. Above all, her most treasured time was with her grandchildren and family. Sandra is survived by her husband John, her children Bonnie Gramlow, Johnnie Knuth, and David (Angela) Knuth; grandchildren, Alexis, Brett, Ian, Misha, Samuel, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Paisley; siblings, Robert Groth and Shirley Slavick. She is further survived by numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, and brother-in-law Alan Slavick. A Funeral Service for Sandy will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church (824 Fredonia Ave. Fredonia, WI 53021). The family will receive visitors at the church from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Sandy will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Random Lake. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society (725 Heartland Trl Ste 301, Madison, WI 53717), Sharon S. Richardson Hospice (W2850 WI-28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085) or Froedtert WB Foundation (3200 Pleasant Valley Rd. West Bend, WI 53095) The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.