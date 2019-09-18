|
Sandra Knier
Kiel - Sandra S. Knier, 68, of Kiel died Sunday morning September 15, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is the former Sandra Hartman, born March 1, 1951 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Leroy C. & Jeanette (Doro) Hartman. Sandy attended Maple Corners Grade School and was a 1969 graduate of Kiel High School. Sandy furthered her education, receiving her degree in cosmetology from LTC.
On November 18, 1972 she was united in marriage to James Knier at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Sandy worked for local beauty salons in the area before opening Country Hair Salon at her home in 1986. She continued to run the Salon until 2009 when she moved to Kiel. She kept active after her move by doing hair at local nursing homes, always making sure her customers were well cared for. Sandy also was a housekeeper for several years at Quit Qui Oc golf course.
She was a lifelong active member of Bethel UCC where she served with the Ladies Aid and Hospitality Committee. Sandy was a member of the choir and church band, served on Consistory and was especially proud to teach Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. Sandy lived her faith each day. Her strong and deep devotion to her faith was an inspiration to others. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, playing games, cards or coloring. Sandy loved to bake. She especially looked forward to her weekly meals with her entire family. In her free time she enjoyed going to dances at local halls with family, She was also a former member of the Kiel Municipal Band.
Survivors include her husband of almost 47 years, Jim, her children; Cary (Tony) Johannes, Kiel, Shelly (Victor) Schueller, Kiel, Travis (Jamie Jeanty) Knier, Sheboygan, grandchildren; Addison & Elise Johannes, Brianna & Ava Schueller, Amelie Jeanty-Knier, She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Audrey Moths, Marlyn (Florence) Knier, Marilyn (Tom) Winkel, Bernard "Pat" (Cheryl) Knier, Judi (Larry) Falk, Nona (Howard) Haese Jr. and Valeria Knier. Sandy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Sharon (Richard) Pieper, infant brother, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Bernard & Mildred Knier, brothers-in-law; Rodney Knier & Carlos Moths, sisters-in-law; Joan & Lynn Knier.
Funeral services for Sandy will be held at 10:00am on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Bethel UCC (W4225 County Line Rd. Elkhart Lake) with Rev. James Liddle officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday September 20, 2019 at the Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home from 3:00pm until 6:00pm and at church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of services at 10:00am, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name for Bethel UCC.
Sandy's family would like to thank the caring Doctors, nurses and staff at Vince Lombardi cancer Clinic for all the care and compassion shown to Sandy and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 18, 2019