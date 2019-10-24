Services
Sandra L. Crane

Sandra L. Crane Obituary
Sandra L. Crane

Howards Grove - Sandra L. Crane passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was 76 years old.

Sandi was born March 19, 1943 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Julius and Nelda (nee Bahlow) Prepster. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1961. She went on to work as a special needs aide in Sheboygan County, working at RCS and for the Sheboygan Falls School District.

An avid reader, Sandi loved decorating her home for the holidays and took great pride in cutting her own grass.

Sandi is survived by her daughter Julie Manz and grandson Andie Manz (Cassie), both of Howards Grove. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Marion Prepster of Sheboygan, her Bahlow family cousins that she gathered with yearly, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Todd M. Crane and brother William Prepster.

According to Sandi's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care and support, as well as Sandi's cousin and close friend Joyce of Sheboygan for all her help.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
