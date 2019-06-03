Sandra Lynn "Sandi" Rowe



Oostburg - Sandra Lynn "Sandi" Rowe, born in Evanston, IL to Dr. Robert and Jane Mitchell, on November 12, 1950 passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 68 in Sheboygan.Attended Maine South High School, Park Ridge, IL, graduating in the class of 1967. She was an honors graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington Indiana in 1970. Sandi majored in: French, Spanish, and English and also spoke German. She married her high school sweetheart, Lynn Rowe, on May 15, 1971 and they just celebrated their 48th anniversary. Sandi was mother of two children, Dustin and Tanner. Sandi worked as a realtor in Eau Claire, WI and then joined Lynn, working side by side in their distribution business, Buy Design Sales Group, in the ski, outdoor and footwear fields. In 1993 they moved to Oostburg, WI and continued the business, working together for over 40 years, retiring in 2017.



Sandi and Lynn started going together at the ages of 14 and 17 and did everything together before and after marriage (Sandi 20, Lynn 23). They had an almost fairytail life together starting out with 3 years in Bavaria, on Chiemsee, Germany's largest lake. Sandi and Lynn loved to travel and over the years visited many provinces in Canada, all but a couple of US states, all of Western Europe, Israel, India, China, Japan and Hong Kong.



In 1979 Sandi and Lynn were confronted by their 5yr old son, Dustin who told them that: "God was Jesus, and Jesus was the Holy Ghost." As a result, they explored and soon dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ. The principals were applied to life and home as well as the business. Sandi was involved with short term missions, enjoyed regular Bible studies, and participation in church activities.



Sandi was dedicated to her family, always looking for positive ways to teach her children, and participate in their lives. In business she was a masterful administrator and organizer. She found something good in every person and was always ready to dedicate her time to church, friends, and conservative thought. She was a planner, scholar, dedicated researcher, and had clear and humble presentation skills.



Through her mother's background in Door County, Sandi was introduced as a child and never lost her love for the area. In 1979 her parents purchased a condo in Egg Harbor, WI which became the place for family summer activities including time with Lynn. Tanner's arrival in Door County to work for Stones Throw Winery and subsequent marriage to Mandy, soon created a new special interest for Sandi in the form of grandchildren. Both Gage and Lily became the love of her life and her face would light up each time she saw them. She tirelessly played with them, teaching along the way, and always with a positive, constructive and patient influence.



Sandi is survived by husband, Lynn Rowe, Oostburg, WI; sons, Dustin Rowe, Carbondale, CO and Tanner Rowe (Mandy) Egg Harbor, WI; grandchildren, Gage and Lily; sisters, Carol Miles (Joseph) Urbana, IL and Nancy Walker (Tom), Littleton, CO and brother, James Mitchell (Kathy), Aurora, CO.



Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Robert Herbert Mitchell - Cpt USN and family practice in Park Ridge, IL and mother, Jane Spalsbury Mitchell - Medical Lab Technologist, raised in Sturgeon Bay, WI.



A Joy of Life service will take place at Grace Bible Fellowship in Oostburg, WI on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a time to remember Sandi at the Rowe home. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to: Great Marriages of Sheboygan County. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 3, 2019