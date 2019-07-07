|
Sandra R. Bruns
Kohler - Sandra A. Bruns, age 77, of Kohler, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 23, 1941, to the late Lester and Ruth (Zimmermann) Olsen. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. Sandra was employed at Curt G. Joa Co. for many years. On September 28, 1963, Sandra married LeRoy Bruns in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.
Sandra enjoyed making many memories with her family whom meant everything to her. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, crafting, puzzles, and taking trips up north to her getaway in Dunbar, WI. Sandra also looked forward to going out to eat with her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sandra is survived by her children, Steven Bruns, Jay Bruns and Heidi Bruns; grandchildren, Lora, Heather, Amber and Emily; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Angie, Hannah, and Madison; brother Randy Olsen; sisters-in-law, Carol (Phil) Englebert, Debbie Bruns, and Barbara Progar; nieces and nephew, Lisa, Lance, and Lynn and an uncle Conrad (Joanie) Zimmermann. Other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents and husband, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister Landa Sue and brother-in-law Terry Wholrabe and a sister-in-law Patricia Olsen.
A Funeral Service for Sandra will be held at 1 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove), with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The Bruns family would like to personally thank both Dr. Michael Johnson Dr. Steven Bettag and their staff and the staff at St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for all their care given to Sandra. They would also like to thank family, neighbors, friends, especially Barb Denzin and Carrie Kuhl, for all the support shown in the last months.
A memorial fund has been established in Sandra's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 7 to July 9, 2019