Sandy L. Prettie
Plymouth - Sandy L. Prettie, age 60, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was born on July 14, 1959 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Carolan) Halle.
Sandy attended Plymouth Schools. On October 29, 1976, she married John Prettie.
She worked at Plymouth Public Library. Sandy enjoyed reading, planting flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband: John; two children: Jamie Lynn and John Robert (Amy); four grandchildren: Spencer, Chase, Mason, and Michelle; two brothers: Gene (Sharon) Halle and Allan Halle (Jim); sister: Sallie (Roger) Bunge; brother-in-law: James Prettie; and sister-in-law: Jean Prettie.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, one sister, and two brothers.
Following Sandy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Sandy's life will be determined at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Sandy's name for the Plymouth Public Library.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020