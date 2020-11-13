Sang Ye (Sonya) Schuette



22 December 1945 -25 October 2020



1 Thessalonians 4:13—14



But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.



Eulogy



Sang Ye Schuette, "Sonya", 74, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on Sunday 25 October 2020 while visiting our acupuncture doctor's office in Riverside CA.



Sonya was born in South Korea on 22 December 1945 to Hyun Kook and Hoon Sik Son. She experienced the ravages of war in her country and she really appreciated what she was able to accomplish in this country.



Sonya met her husband Richard W. Schuette in 1968 while he was deployed to OSAN AB Korea. Sonya and Richard were married on 1 April 1969 at the US Embassy in Seoul. Son James was born at Yongson Army Hospital while deployed. Returning to the U.S., Sonya accompanied Richard to Northern Michigan where son Michael was born. She attended cosmetology school and became a licensed beautician. Making women look beautiful was her lifelong passion until Doctors forced her to quit. She followed Richard to numerous bases in the U.S. and retired in California.



Sonya is survived by her husband Richard, Sons, James and Michael, Brothers Sang Hoon and Sang Youl, Sister Sang Hee, and her 97-year-old mother Hoon Sik. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.



Sonya was preceded in death by a brother, her father and several brothers-in-law.



Sonya has been a faithful member of Lancaster Baptist Church. She loved everyone she met and really enjoyed bowling leagues and tournaments.



Sonya's remains will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (VA) on 23 November 2020.









