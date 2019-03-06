Services Reinbold Novak Funeral Home 1535 South 12th Street Sheboygan , WI 53081 920-452-7711 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reinbold Novak Funeral Home 1535 South 12th Street Sheboygan , WI 53081 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Reinbold Novak Funeral Home 1535 South 12th Street Sheboygan , WI 53081 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sara Brion Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara Brion

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sara Brion



Town of Herman - Sara Brion, age 72 of the Town of Herman, died peacefully in bed with her family at her side on Friday March 01, 2019, at the Waterford in Plymouth.



Sara was born in Los Angeles, CA, on May 5, 1946, to the late Ignacio and Pearl Sepulveda Gallegos. She spent the early years of her life with her parents in San Clemente, CA and her grandmother in Mexico City, Mexico. She moved to Sheboygan, WI in 1963, where she raised her daughter, Christina, and five sons: Donald, Dean, Troy, Lance and Ty. While raising her family, Sara worked full time for Sheboygan County in the Health Department and Child Support division, making many lifelong friends along the way. She dedicated her career to assisting families and ensuring they receive the support they needed to live happy and healthy lives.



On May 3, 1991, she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Brion in Sheboygan, WI. They enjoyed living on their 25-acre family farm in the Town of Herman and taking the grandchildren out in the golf cart along the trails in the back woods. She and Bob are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Sara and Bob loved to fish and go on annual fishing trips to Lake Despair Lodge in Canada. One of the highlights of Sara's lifetime was winning the 34th annual Coho Derby in Sheboygan, WI with a 23.72-pound king salmon catch that took her over 45 minutes to reel in. Sara was quoted in the Sheboygan Press for saying "It's the biggest fish I've ever caught in my life!" The prize fish was proudly hung over the fireplace in the family living room, as a tribute to the one that didn't get away! Sara and Bob also loved racing, spending many Saturdays participating in local and national stock car racing in various divisions with Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car Racing. Sara took first place in the Powder Puff Derby one year, then crashed and almost flipped her stock car in another! Their love of racing lead to them being elected to leadership positions within the organization. Sara also loved spending time with friends playing Mahjongg, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and enjoying an early morning hard roll with coffee at Johnston's Bakery.



Sara's love of travel has taken her to visit family in Mexico many times. Her love of Mexican food, dance, culture, and language was instilled in her at a young age growing up with her grandmother in Mexico City. Her love of travel continued as she spent time with family and friends traveling to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris, shooting photos of monkeys in the rain forests of Costa Rica, and experiencing Chinese opera in Beijing. She was always up for an adventure and just spent her 70th birthday with her extended California family at Disneyland.



Survivors include her husband, Bob Brion, of Town of Herman; son-in-law, Wayne Lueck; sons: Donald (Debbie Wickman) Dassler, Dean (Noelle Hurley) Dassler, Troy (Robert Winters) Dassler, Lance (Julie née Ruehr) Dassler, and Ty (Michelle née Prieto) Dassler; three step-daughters, Peggy (Keith) Anderson, Julie Becker, and Tammy (Don) Lueck; twenty-five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and counting. She is also survived by her three brothers: Ignacio (Betty) Gallegos, Steven (Debbie) Gallegos, and Carlos (Vikki) Gallegos; and three sisters: Consuelo (Gabriel) Hernandez, Sandra (Chuck) Gallegos, and Regina (Richard) Kowalsky.



Sara is proceeded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Marigene Gallegos; brother, Arthur; and sisters: Janette DeAngelo and Delores Garcia. She recently also lost her dear daughter, Christina Lueck, to cancer. In her last days, Sara was comforted to know that she would soon be going on her next big adventure with all her loved ones in heaven.



A memorial service for Sara will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. with Rev. Aland D. Kubow officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sara's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries