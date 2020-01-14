|
|
Saverio "Tony" Dorsano
Sheboygan - Saverio "Tony" Dorsano
88 years old, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin
#1 Cubs Fan
Born on December 1, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Angelo and Catherine (Mannina) Dorsano, Sr., Saverio Anthony Dorsano proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. To finish his tour of duty he was transferred to Camp Haven, Wisconsin, where he assisted with the training of reserve and guard units. During this period of time he met Julia Ann "Judy" Schneider, daughter of the late Henry and Sophia (Behrens) Schneider, Sr., whom he married on May 28, 1955, at Holy Name Church in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death, December 31, 1988. Saverio retired from Plastics Engineering Company in 2000. He also was a professional plasterer in the building trade.
Saverio was a loving father to Anthony (wife, Maureen), Nick (wife, Rebecca), Sofia (husband, Stephen), Michael (wife, Barbara), Catherine (fiancé, Edward), and David (wife, Patricia) Dorsano.
He was much loved as a brother by the late Concetta (Mannina, late husband, Diego "Jack"), the late Rosalind (Consiglio, late husband, Frank Sr.), the late Camille (Weber, late husband, Edward), Nick (late wife, Margaret), Patricia (Coffland, late husband, Richard), the late Angelo, Jr. "Butch", and Carol (Peterson, husband, Charles), and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Summa), Christopher, Julia, and Michael Curran-Dorsano, and Nicholas, Tyler, Saverio, Teresa, and Fredrick Dorsano. He also welcomed into the family, Jennifer (Maurin), Edward Jr., and Christina D'Angelico, and Sarah (Gee), the late Daniel, and Matthew Dabner. He had four grandchildren, Aiden, Finn, and Rowan Summa, and Nora Dorsano.
Reading books, listening to music of all kinds, and solving crossword puzzles were a few of Saverio's many interests. He was an avid sports fan, and he enjoyed bowling regularly. As an active member of St. Peter Claver Church, Saverio volunteered in the roles of commentator, lay minister, and Boy Scouts leader. He also coached many of the baseball teams of his children. He was a member of the VFW Post 9156. In 1938 Saverio saw his first Chicago Cubs baseball game at Wrigley Field, and from then on, it was an unwavering love affair. He said the losing tradition was never a factor once a new season started. In the 1950s he tried out as a walk-on for the team, shagging fly balls in the outfield and taking three pitches from Bob Rush.
Saverio's children acknowledge the medical care provided by neurologist Dr. Piero G. Antuono, geriatrician Dr. Jessica L. Kuester, and the neurology team at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were resources for Saverio's children, as well, helping them to understand Lewy Body Dementia and assist and advocate for Saverio during the progression of the disease.
Saverio appreciated the kindnesses of many members of the assisted living nursing staff at Pine Haven Christian Home and friendships with fellow residents there for several years. He looked forward to the cheerful visits and haircuts from Chrissy Ertman, or "Pee-Wee", his name for her, for many years. Thanks also to Dr. Michael Johnson and his staff at Sheboygan Internal Medicine. In the last days of Saverio's life, he received compassionate care from the skilled nursing team at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Saverio on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, or , or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
