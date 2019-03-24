|
|
Scott Anthony Popovich, Jr.
Marinette - Scott Anthony Popovich, Jr., 28, Marinette, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2019. He was born June 28, 1990 in Sheboygan, son of the late Scott Popovich, Sr., and Carrie Campbell. He attended Sheboygan South High School, and most recently was working at Planet Fitness in Marinette.
Scott's daughter, Patience, meant the world to him. He enjoyed weightlifting, outdoor activities including hiking and hanging out by the water with family and friends. He had a place in his heart for cats, music, and was a very good carpenter and a gifted artist.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Patience (her mother, Shawna); sister, Amber (fiancé-Joseph) Larsen; brother, Kenny Mayer; many aunts and uncles; niece and nephew; cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Dr. Robert Popovich and Diane Popovich; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean Poos; aunt, Lucinda Bohman; uncle, Jay Destrampe.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave., Sheboygan, WI, 53081 on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Family and friends can gather for visitation 10am to 12pm. Service at 12pm then a luncheon following. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
A special thanks to Abundant Life Church and Mission for all the care and compassion they shared for Scott.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019