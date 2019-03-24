Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethany Reformed Church
1315 Washington Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethany Reformed Church
1315 Washington Ave
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Popovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Anthony Popovich Jr.


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Anthony Popovich Jr. Obituary
Scott Anthony Popovich, Jr.

Marinette - Scott Anthony Popovich, Jr., 28, Marinette, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2019. He was born June 28, 1990 in Sheboygan, son of the late Scott Popovich, Sr., and Carrie Campbell. He attended Sheboygan South High School, and most recently was working at Planet Fitness in Marinette.

Scott's daughter, Patience, meant the world to him. He enjoyed weightlifting, outdoor activities including hiking and hanging out by the water with family and friends. He had a place in his heart for cats, music, and was a very good carpenter and a gifted artist.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Patience (her mother, Shawna); sister, Amber (fiancé-Joseph) Larsen; brother, Kenny Mayer; many aunts and uncles; niece and nephew; cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Dr. Robert Popovich and Diane Popovich; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean Poos; aunt, Lucinda Bohman; uncle, Jay Destrampe.

A celebration of Scott's life will be held at Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave., Sheboygan, WI, 53081 on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Family and friends can gather for visitation 10am to 12pm. Service at 12pm then a luncheon following. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.

A special thanks to Abundant Life Church and Mission for all the care and compassion they shared for Scott.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now