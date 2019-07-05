|
|
Scott D. Sherman
Cato - Scott Delos Sherman, age 61, of Cato, passed away unexpectedly, July 4, 2019 after a three week illness at Aurora Bay Care, Green Bay. Scott was born on April 16, 1958, in Sheboygan son of Delos and Betty (Brunschmid) Sherman. He was a 1976 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. He married Lisa Schuh on June 20, 1992 at St. Mary's Catholic Church Clarks Mills.
Scott loved music and played in many bands starting in High School, traveled as a musician, worked as a DJ at Capone's and the Horse 'N Plow. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and spending time at his cottage with family and friends. He also enjoyed his yearly trips to Jamaica. He was currently employed over the past 20 years at Physician Health Network in Sheboygan as the Chief Information Officer.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Lisa Sherman; his mother: Betty Richardson, Sheboygan; one sister: Hollie Whitlock, Gallatin, TN; one brother: Patrick (Lorie Lee) Sherman, Thompson Station, TN; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Sebastian and Karen Schuh, Clarks Mills; two sisters-in-law: Kathy (Kelly) Reith, Wausau, and Sara Schuh, Clarks Mills; two nieces Yohannah Sherman and Alyssa Frierson; two nephews: Alex and Zach Frierson; and many other relatives and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father: Delos Sherman and his step-father: Joseph Richardson II.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a life celebration social will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm at the All-Care Gathering Center, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
Pfeffer funeral home 14th St Manitowoc is assisting family with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Scott's family would like to thank Aurora Bay Care Green Bay for the wonderful, compassionate care Scott received. A special thank you to family and friends for their loving care and concern.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 5 to July 8, 2019