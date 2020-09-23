1/1
Scott Freitag
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Freitag

Sheboygan Falls - Scott Bryan Freitag, 57, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on his birthday, September 22, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer.

Scott was born on September 22, 1963, to Paul & Janet (Schmidt) Freitag in SanDiego, CA and later graduated from Howard Grove High School in 1982. On August 26, 1989, Scott married his best friend, Cathleen Young in Sheboygan.

He worked at various companies through the years and was recently employed at Festival Foods where he finally found his niche working with people.

He was a passionate hunter and fisherman, an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed cooking. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cathy Freitag of Sheboygan Falls; daughter, Megan (Andrew) Hameister of Sheboygan Falls; son, Matthew Freitag of Fon du Lac; sister, Julie (Jeffrey) Platz of Sheboygan; sisters-inlaw, Carol (Craig) Korff of Sheboygan Falls, Chris (Mike) Debbink of Mequon; and a brother-in-law, Roy (Chris) Kalmerton of Beaver Dam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Richard & Betty Young; and sister-in-law, Cindy Kalmerton.

Viewing and visitation will take place at the Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Your cooperation in wearing a mask and keeping a social distance are appreciated.

For more information and online condolences, please visit www.wenigfh.com

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved