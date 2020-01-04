|
Scott Joslyn
Sheboygan - Scott Thomas Joslyn, age 54, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2020.
He was born in Milwaukee on July 8, 1965, a son to the late Robert and Bonnie (Burkart) Joslyn.
Scott was raised in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1983.
He worked at Rockline Industries in Sheboygan as a machine operator and supervisor for 21 years.
On June 21, 2003, he married Maria Panameno in Las Vegas, NV.
Scott was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He loved adventures travelling and riding his motorcycle; he even went skydiving. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Max.
Survivors include: Wife: Maria; Sister: Angela (Brad) Nagel; Brother: Jeff (Nicole Madison) Joslyn; Nephew: Luke Van Price; Niece: Ashley Luckow; Great-niece: Tesla Van Price; Mother-in-law: Maria Coreas; Brothers-in-law: Juan Panameno and Julio Coreas; Sister-in-law: Candy Coreas; Nephews: Christian and Daniel Flores; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Carlos Panameno.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held on Saturday (January 11, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 11:00AM - 1:00PM, with a sharing of stories and memories to follow at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Scott's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020