Scott L. Wood
Sheboygan - Scott L. Wood, 55, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on March 6, 2019. Scott was born on July 5, 1963 in Port Washington to the late Lyle and Patricia Wood. He graduated from Homestead High School in the class of 1982. Scott worked for many years at Hexion Inc. He enjoyed hanging out at the End Zone Bar.
Scott is survived by his two sons, Dean (Stacey) and Tim (fiancée Rhea); grandchildren, Sebastian and Cylus; siblings, Mike Wood, Patti (Lance) Wabitsch, Bruce (Jessica) Wood and Sally Wood as well as nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Scott's life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019