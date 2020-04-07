Services
Scott Lloyd Athrop


1982 - 2020
Scott Lloyd Athrop Obituary
Scott Lloyd Athrop

Services & Gatherings

Service: Private Service Kansas Veterans' Cemetery

Visitation: Private Visitation Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions 203 North Washington Junction City, KS 66441 785-762-3131

Scott Lloyd Athorp, 38, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Milford, KS. No public service will take place due to the current environment surrounding the COVID-19. Immediate burial will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. The family will have a private family visitation. Flowers for the family may be sent to Johnson Cremations, Funeral & Receptions 203 N. Washington Street Junction City, KS. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.

Scott was born February 12, 1982, in Sheboygan, WI the son of Lloyd A. and Beverly Jane (Guidinger) Athorp.

Scott served in the United States Army. He retired from the Army as a SFC in 2014. After his retirement, he worked various contract positions. He loved his family very much and his little boy Hunter meant a lot to him. He was kind, loving and an amazing husband. He married Carolyn Alforque September 18, 2010, in Colorado Springs, CO. He took great pride in providing well for his wife and son. His family always came first no matter what. He was always prepared for situations such as COVID-19. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, BBQ, shoot his guns, drink a beer, take a shot but most of all be there for his family. He was a hard worker and always made sure that his family would never fall behind in anything. Everyone that knew Scott had some type of unique memory that made him stand out from others.

Survivors include:

Spouse: Carolyn A. Athorp Child: Hunter I. Athorp (son) Parents: Lloyd and Maureen Athorp (stepmother) Beverly Athorp (mother-deceased) Brother: Todd and Stephanie Schuh- Athorp (Tierney) Sister: Lisa Athorp Brother: Kurt and Lesa Athorp (Kira & Avia) Sister: Lana and Preston Sykes (Baby Sykes)
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
More Information
