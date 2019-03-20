|
Scott Preisler
Sheboygan - Scott A. Preisler, age 49, of Sheboygan, WI, formerly of Fredonia, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home due to medical complications of diabetes.
He was born on April 13, 1969; son of Harold C. "Harry" and Cecilia "Cece" Schmit Preisler in Milwaukee, WI. Scott grew up on Milwaukee Street in Fredonia, attending St. Rose of Lima parochial school and graduating from Ozaukee High School, class of 1988. For over 27 years, Scott worked for Kohler Company, in the Casting/Finishing Department. He has been a member of the United Auto Workers Local 833.
Scott was a hard working guy who loved his kids and family. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed hiking with his children and his dogs, especially for morel mushrooms. He had been an avid hunter, fisherman, snowmobiler and Harley rider.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley (Duncan Freiburger) Preisler and son Mitchell Preisler, both of Fredonia; his sister Ann Preisler, two brothers John (Cindy) Preisler and David (Lori) Preisler and former spouse Brenda Preisler, all of Fredonia. He is further survived by nieces and nephews Miranda and Ross Hurley, Jake and Heather Saltzmann, Jensen, Payton and Jordan Hurley, Chase and Josie Spielvogel, Stacy (Tim) Huegerich, Julie, Brian (Kristin), Sean (Emily), Matt and Amber Preisler, other relatives and friends.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother Michael.
A Catholic Communion Service will be held for Scott at 11:30AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Divine Savior Parish-St. Rose Church, 305 Fredonia Avenue, Fredonia, WI. Family will receive relatives and friends from 9-11:15AM Saturday AT CHURCH prior to the service. Interment St. Rose Cemetery, Fredonia.
Memorials appreciated.
POOLE FUNERAL HOME/Crematory, Port Washington, WI assisting the family. Information and condolences available at 262/284-4431 or www.poolefh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019