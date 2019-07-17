|
|
Scott S. Zehel
Sheboygan - Scott S. Zehel of Sheboygan, age 60, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Scott was born on January 16, 1959, in Sheboygan to the late Adolph Zehel and Mary (Andrews) Genske. He attended Oostburg High School. He was employed at Willman Industries for over 28 years where he was an iron molder. On July 27, 1985, Scott married Brenda Johnston at St. Luke's Lutheran Church ELCA in Howards Grove.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, watching sports, and spending time with his beloved family. He also loved listening to music.
Scott is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter Samantha Zehel; step-father DeWayne Genske; siblings, Patrick Zehel of Racine, Deborah (Jeffrey Miller, Fiancé) Heidenreiter of Elkhart Lake, Rob Zehel of Ruston, WA; step-brothers, Glenn (Jeanne) Genske and Alan Genske; step-sisters, Debby (Mark) Van Engen and Melody (Bob) Duncan; sisters-in-law, Cindy Johnston, Annette Johnston-Gomez, and Gale Zehel; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends further survive.
Along with his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a brother Anthony Zehel; maternal grandmother Elizabeth Eyre and his father; mother-in-law Norman and LaVerne Johnston and nieces Jessie and Jamie Zehel.
A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Kim's 5 Corners Tavern, N3701 Co Rd I in Sheboygan Falls, from 3 PM until 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Scott's name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. Nicholas Hospital for all your care given to Scott. They would also like to thank the staff at Morningside Health Center.
To leave an online condolence for his family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 17 to July 19, 2019