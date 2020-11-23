1/1
Scott T. Madson
Scott T. Madson

Sheboygan Falls - Scott Thomas Madson, 58, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Scott was born on November 29, 1961 to James and Bonnie Mae (nee Hajenga) Madson. He was a 1980 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. For over 17 years, Scott worked at JL French in Sheboygan, before retiring and becoming an over-the-road truck driver

He was a member of the Sheboygan Moose Lodge. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on racecars with his step-brothers. More recently, he looked forward to walks with his dog Stella and socializing with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his fighting spirit which helped him battle cancer twice, and survive a trucking accident which left him with a shattered pelvis.

Scott is survived by his father, James (Judy) Madson of Sheboygan and his siblings: Steve Madson, Shawn (Kristin) Madson, Sandy (Todd) Hendrikse and Stan (Stacy) Madson. He is further survived by step-siblings: Terrie Meyer, Tammy George, David (Barbara) Herr, Thomas Herr Jr., Patrick Herr, Michael Herr, Ginger (Chris) Ewing, Sally (David) Klien; special friend Sandra Lee Webb; his beloved dog Stella; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Mae Madson and step-father Thomas Herr.

Memorial services are currently being planned.

A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Madson family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 23, 2020
To Scott's family, our sincere condolences on your loss. The conversations that we shared during his walks will be cherished. Scott's positive attitude & love of life will be remembered. So long our friend until we meet again, thanks for inspiring us all.....
Jennifer & Paul Hanson
Neighbor
