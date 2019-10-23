Services
Shari R. Tyndall

Sheboygan - Shari R. Tyndall, age 68, of Sheboygan and Three Lakes, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Eagle River Memorial Hospital with her beloved husband Gary by her side.

She was born on July 14, 1951 in Slinger, WI to the late Bobblin and Roby (Lepien) Schuppel. She attended local schools and graduated from Slinger High School. Shari was employed at Kohler Company as a Graphic Artist in the Communications Department for over ten years. She then went to Fountain Park United Methodist Church where she was the church secretary.

Shari was a woman of strong faith and enjoyed serving time within her church community. On June 14, 1991, Shari married the love of her life, Gary Tyndall, at St. John's Wedding Chapel in Milwaukee, WI.

Shari was an avid cyclist and hiker. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals for Gary, off their "Top 10 List" and they were always fantastic. Shari loved spending time with Gary at their cabin where they have made many memories together.

Along with her husband Gary, Shari is survived by her three daughters, Corrie (John) Seagroves, Susan (Mitchell) Keen, and Kristin Lee; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother-in-law Diane Tyndall; siblings, Gary, Bill, Gail, and JoAnne; other friends and family further survive. Shari was preceded in death by her parents.

A private Memorial Service for Shari has taken place.

Gary would like to personally thank the doctors and staff at the Mayo Memory Care Clinic in Eau Claire, WI for all their care and compassion shown to Shari.

A memorial fund has been established in Shari's name.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
