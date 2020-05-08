|
Sharlene Karnitz
Plymouth - Sharlene Karnitz, age 82, of Plymouth, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Songbird Pond in Plymouth, following a long a courageous battle with M.S. since 1984.
She was born in Sheboygan, WI on October 19, 1937, a daughter of the late Lionel and Lena (Eggebeen) Lange.
She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Wisconsin Academy, in Columbus WI.
On December 22, 1955 she married Levi Backhaus in Dubuque, IA.
In 1987 she married Leslie Karnitz.
Sharlene was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plymouth.
She worked as a bookkeeper/secretary at Gilson Brothers, Johnsonville and Gabe's Construction.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Plymouth Jr. Women's Club and past president of AFS Intercultural Programs. She took in foreign exchange students from Ecuador and Australia.
Sharlene enjoyed camping at Sturgeon Bay, flower gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, singing and spending time with her loving family and friends.
She is survived by three children: Cynthia Backhaus of Plymouth, Steven (Sharen) Backhaus of Sheboygan Falls and Tammy Backhaus of Elkhart Lake; six grandchildren: Kyle (Tessa) Backhaus of Kohler, Eric Backhaus of Sheboygan Falls, Brian (Angie) Schwaller of Plymouth, Brent Schwaller of Plymouth, Adam Schwaller of West Bend and Amy D'Angelo of Kiel; five great-grandchildren: Landon, Deanna, Jolene, Kaylyn and Emline; brother: Robert (Barb) Lange of St. Paul, MN; sister: Carol Morris of SC; sister-in-law: Beverly Lange of Kiel.
Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Bernice (Bill) Lee; brother: Lionel "Lefty" Lange Jr.; brother-in-law: Daniel Morris.
Following Sharlene's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at Greenbush Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Sharlene's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020