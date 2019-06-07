|
Sharon A. Daun
Sheboygan - Sharon A. Daun, 59, of Sheboygan, passed away surrounded by her God and family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born on February 17, 1960, in Evanston, IL to Orville and Delores (Honold) Langohr. Sharon attended Marion College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and then Cardinal Stritch University where she received her Master's Degree in Business Administration. She also received her National Board Certification of School Nurses in 2005. The last part of her career was spent as the School Nursing Supervisor with the Sheboygan Area School District. In 2009, she was recognized as the School Nurse of the Year for the state of Wisconsin. On May 14, 1983, Sharon married the love of her life, Daniel Daun, at Marion College Chapel in Fond du lac, WI.
Sharon will be remembered as being the life of the party and had the most contagious laugh. She enjoyed boating, golfing, snowmobiling, traveling and in the last five years, spending her winters on the Gulf Shores in Alabama. She also enjoyed watching her daughter's softball games and spending time with her family. Sharon took great pride in her "puppy", Holly, who is a licensed therapy dog. She and Holly would bring so much joy to those they visited whether it was at a local school or at nursing homes.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Dan; daughters, Caline (Jeffrey) Long and Cami (Jonathan "JT") Luljak; grandson Brantley Long; parents, Orville and Delores Langohr; brother Craig (Debbi) Langohr; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah (David) Weber, Douglas (Jill) Daun, Diane (Dr. Douglous) Fownes, and Donald (Mary) Daun. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law Willard and Darlene Daun.
A Funeral Service for Sharon will be at held at 3:15 PM on Sunday June 9, 2019, at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Dr., in Sheboygan, with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. The family will accept greeters on Sunday, at church, from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Sharon will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
A memorial fund will be established in Sharon's name.
The family would like to thank everyone who has shown their love and support during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 7, 2019