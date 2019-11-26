|
Sharon Ann (Ecke) Kupchick
Sharon Ann (Ecke) Kupchick, formerly of Sheboygan, born October 4th 1945 sadly passed away on Sunday, September 22nd in Mesa, Arizona where she has called home for the past 40+ years with her husband James Kupchick. She was an avid golfer, animal lover, hunter, accomplished beautician for 50+ years, wonderful cook but more importantly a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend. We will miss her greatly. A private remembrance will be held for family and friends.
