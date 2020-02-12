|
|
Sharon D. Milz
Howards Grove - Sharon D. Milz, age 74, of Howards Grove passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on April 16, 1945, in Sheboygan. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School, class of 1963. She was an employee of the Howards Grove School District for many years. On August 8, 1964, Sharon was united in marriage to Eugene Milz. Eugene preceded her in death on July 15, 1993. Sharon was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
Sharon enjoyed cross stitching, sewing, and family gatherings. Going to the movies, bus trips, and eating out with friends and cousins was something she always looked forward to.
Sharon is survived by her children, Brian (Jodi) Milz, Michele (Chuck) Nelson, Steve (Deanna) Milz, and Scott Milz; grandchildren, Kay (Andy Knoener) Milz, Amy (Scott) Kafka, Danielle (Kyle) Picard, Shannon Hoeppner, Courtney (Tyler) Amborn, Mattison Milz, and Carleigh Milz; brothers, Jeff Meyer and Ed (Gina) Meyer and a sister-in-law Arline Hoppe.
Along with Eugene, Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Meyer Sr.; stepmother, Ione Meyer and her sister, Vicky Lynn Weber.
A Funeral Service for Sharon will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 4 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, N6193 Hwy 32 in Sheboygan Falls, with Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger officiating. The family will greet visitors on Sunday, at church, from 2 PM until the time of the service. Sharon will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sharon's name.
The family would like to personally thank Dr. Steven Bettag and his staff, along with the doctors and staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for the excellent care given to Sharon and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020