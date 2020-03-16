|
|
Sharon K. Klein
Sheboygan - Sharon K. (Reimer) Klein, age 79, of Sheboygan passed away at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Sheboygan on October 30, 1940, and attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. On October 8, 1960, Sharon married Donald Klein at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Sharon was employed as a personal banker at Wells Fargo Bank for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her work so much that she came out of retirement to work well into her 70's as part of the VIC program at Community Bank & Trust. Additionally, she enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels and loved to help with The Festival of Trees.
Sharon was well known for her sense of humor and the jokes she was always willing to tell. Being a part of the VIC program, Sharon and Donald traveled extensively throughout the world. She loved to share stories of the places they visited, but was equally happy in the kitchen, where she prided herself in preparing meals that thrilled family and guests alike.
She is survived by her loving husband Donald; children, Jeff Klein, Jill (Fiancé Mike Kamyszek) Klein, and Joel Klein; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Travis (Angela) Stevens; Hanna and Hallie Wollin, and Mason and April Klein; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlis (Don) Snyder, Denise (Jim) Heling, and Sheila Reimer; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Marie (Menzer) Reimer, along with several loving aunts and uncles.
Due to the current events, we will not be having a service at this time. While we regret this, we want to keep everyone's safety in mind. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Sharon's name are made to either Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or .
The family would like to personally thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and comfort given to Sharon.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020