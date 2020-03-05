|
|
Sharon L. Delo
Sheboygan - Sharon L. Delo, age 79, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital in Mequon surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born on February 28, 1940 in Sheboygan a daughter of the late Oscar and Ida Berger. Sharon graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1958.
On December 19, 1959 she married Arno Junior Delo at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. The couple resided in Sheboygan following their marriage and Arno preceded her in death on September 28, 2003.
Sharon worked for her brother and sister in-law at Tiny's Bar in Sheboygan for over 20 years.
Her favorite thing to do was to watch sports, the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. She also enjoyed watching police shows on TV and taking drives along the lakefront in Sheboygan.
Survivors include: Three Children: Daun Delo of Sheboygan Falls (boyfriend Bruce Van Driest) , Todd (Michelle) Delo of Sheboygan Falls, and Debra (Brian) Horneck of Sheboygan; Two Grandchildren: Devin Delo of Edwards Air Force Base, CA and Blake Delo of Sheboygan Falls, Four Brothers: Roger (Nancy) Berger of Redondo Beach, CA, Donald (Betty) Berger of West Hartford, CT, Robert Berger of Nashville, TN, and James Berger of Sheboygan, Two Sisters-in-law: Fern Berger of Sheboygan and Joan Berger of Kenosha; and she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by: Her Parents; Husband; Sister: Connie (Joe) Bauer; Brothers: Richard and Bruce Berger; Brother-in-law: Everette Delo; and Sister-in-law: Phyllis (Earl) Lange.
Following Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday (March 14, 2020) from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
Inurnment will take place in the spring at the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Sharon's children would especially like to send special thanks to: Dr. Katie Gesch, Dr. Louie Coulis, Dr. Jasna Coralic, as well as the staff of Ascension Columbia St Mary's Ozaukee, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Sharon's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020