Sharon L. Korlesky
Sheboygan - Sharon L. Korlesky, 79, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Meadow View Health Services. Sharon was born to the late Delores and Herbert Stufen in Sheboygan on Sept. 4, 1940 and she graduated from Central High School. On July 1, 1961 Sharon was united in marriage to Theodore Korlesky at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle fanatic and loved gambling at the Island Casino in Harris, Michigan. She also had a love for cardinals. One of her favorite things to do was take pontoon boat rides in the evening around Cedar Lake.
Sharon is survived by her husband Ted and son Michael (Lori) Korlesky.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Korlesky, parents and one brother.
There will be a private service held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home and entombment will take place at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials can be directed to the in Sharon's name. Condolences may be expressed online and "Hugs from Home" may be submitted until Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. to show your love and support to the family. Please visit www.reinboldfh.com.
Ted would like the thank the helpful staff at Meadow View Health Services.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020