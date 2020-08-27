1/
Sharon L. Schreiber
Sharon L. Schreiber

South Milwaukee - Sharon L Schreiber, 65 of South Milwaukee, passed away on Sunday August 16th at St. Luke's Hospital South Shore in Cudahy, WI.

Sharon was born December 6, 1955 in Sheboygan, the daughter or Harlan and JoAnne (Rolloff) Schreiber.

Sharon worked for a short period at Quit Qui Oc Golf Course as a server before a car accident, in which she suffered a broken neck, left her paralyzed and a quadriplegic in October of 1972. Sharon graduated with her class from Elkhart Lake HS in 1974 and received her GED in June of 1990. After Sharon moved to Oak Creek with her mother, JoAnne, she attended MATC in Oak Creek where she completed her classwork for Travel and Tourism.

Sharon was proceeded in death by her father, Harlan Schreiber, and her Mother JoAnne (Rolloff) Schreiber, who passed away just 10 days prior to Sharon's passing.

Sharon is survived by a bother Harley Schreiber Jr. and sister-in-law Georgeann Herget-Schreiber, of Sanford, Florida.

Sharon, who was a member of Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cudahy, will be laid to rest with her mother at the St John's Cemetery in Elkhart Lake. No funeral services have been planned at this time because of the Covid Virus. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned for a later date.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
