Sharon L. Ystesund
1944 - 2020
Sharon L. Ystesund

Sheboygan - Sharon L. Ystesund passed away suddenly Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home in the town of Sheboygan of COVID-19. She was 76 years old.

The daughter of Adrian Jawort and Kathleen "Ruby" Jawort, Sharon was born June 25, 1944 in Sheboygan. She graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1962.

For nearly 40 years, Sharon worked at Century 21 Real Estate, where she was the office manager. She loved her job and worked hard. Her presence, work ethic and friendship will be missed by all who worked with her.

In August of 1987 she was united in marriage with John Ystesund at Standard Hall. He preceded her in death in 2003.

An avid dog lover, Sharon was a former member of the Sheboygan Kennel Club and in the past raised papillons. She enjoyed cruising with her grandson, and cherished the memories from their many trips together.

Sharon is survived by her son Brian Bernhardt of Sheboygan, grandson Johnathan Bernhardt of Boston, MA, other relatives, co-workers and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John and daughter Shari Bernhardt.

According to Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for the future.

Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
