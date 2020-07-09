Sharon Lee GrunowSheboygan - Sharon Grunow was born on August 26, 1947 and passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 72. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. On July 3, 1969 Sharon was united in marriage with Dwayne Grunow Sr. in Sheboygan. During her working years she was employed by Northland Plastics. Sharon enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, gardening and more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Sharon is survived by her children, Dwayne Grunow Jr. and Chris (Samantha) Grunow; grandchildren, Rebekah, AnnaMae, Marlee and Lucas and brother, Ramon (Sandra) Verstrate. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Grunow Sr.; parents, Milton Verstrate and Carmel Kunstmann; brother, Ronald Verstrate and sister, Judith Schuk.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Facial masks are recommended. Entombment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.The family would like to extend a special thank you Sharon's caregiver, Mary, for the care she provided over the past couple of years.