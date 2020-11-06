1/1
Sharon Luker
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Luker

Sheboygan Falls - Sharon Nell Luker, 84, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Community - Haven Drive Campus.

Sharon was born on July 14, 1936, in Sheboygan Falls, WI to William and Muriel (Zeeveld) Brinkman. She was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School. During her school years she enjoyed working at the Sheboygan Theater.

On July 27, 1973, Sharon married Arden in Sheboygan Falls. Sharon was employed at Donahue and Associates for many years as a Proposal Coordinator in the Marketing Department and very much loved her job.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.

She loved life to the fullest as she selflessly shared it with her family and friends. Spring and summers were spent at Soo Lake with Arden, where they enjoyed golfing, walking, boating, entertaining and laughing with their many friends. With Arden as president, she served as the secretary of the Soo Lake Association for many years. Her most favorite thing was to host her friends, family, especially her grandchildren and God-daughter at the cottage, where she and Arden would cook up a storm. She loved to paddle on the lake and play cards on the porch. Winters were spent in Vegas where she and Arden enjoyed more friends, cards, slots, buffets and shows. Year round, Sharon loved to play cards, knit slippers for her family, crochet afghans and scratchers, bake goodies and watch Dancing with the Stars. Sharon had a unique love for children and a gift for making all children feel special.

Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Muriel Pennings, Deborah (Michael Skorney) Luker, Patricia Newberry; seven grandchildren, Robert Julius Dotz, Luke Schafer, Bethany Shafer, Jennifer Newberry, Ray Newberry, Sarah (Matt) Shechter, David (Lali) Skorney; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Arden Luker; son, Kenneth Dowell; son-in-law, Christopher Pennings; parents, William and Muriel Brinkman; sister, Ruthie Weber; and brother-in-law, Jake Mueller.

A memorial service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund is being established in her name for Alzheimer's Association and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family would like to thank Pine Haven Christian Community - Haven Drive Campus and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for letting family spend the last days with her even during this Covid pandemic, it was greatly appreciated and will be cherished forever.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Luker family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved