Sheboygan Falls - Sharon Nell Luker, 84, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Community - Haven Drive Campus.
Sharon was born on July 14, 1936, in Sheboygan Falls, WI to William and Muriel (Zeeveld) Brinkman. She was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School. During her school years she enjoyed working at the Sheboygan Theater.
On July 27, 1973, Sharon married Arden in Sheboygan Falls. Sharon was employed at Donahue and Associates for many years as a Proposal Coordinator in the Marketing Department and very much loved her job.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
She loved life to the fullest as she selflessly shared it with her family and friends. Spring and summers were spent at Soo Lake with Arden, where they enjoyed golfing, walking, boating, entertaining and laughing with their many friends. With Arden as president, she served as the secretary of the Soo Lake Association for many years. Her most favorite thing was to host her friends, family, especially her grandchildren and God-daughter at the cottage, where she and Arden would cook up a storm. She loved to paddle on the lake and play cards on the porch. Winters were spent in Vegas where she and Arden enjoyed more friends, cards, slots, buffets and shows. Year round, Sharon loved to play cards, knit slippers for her family, crochet afghans and scratchers, bake goodies and watch Dancing with the Stars. Sharon had a unique love for children and a gift for making all children feel special.
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Muriel Pennings, Deborah (Michael Skorney) Luker, Patricia Newberry; seven grandchildren, Robert Julius Dotz, Luke Schafer, Bethany Shafer, Jennifer Newberry, Ray Newberry, Sarah (Matt) Shechter, David (Lali) Skorney; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Arden Luker; son, Kenneth Dowell; son-in-law, Christopher Pennings; parents, William and Muriel Brinkman; sister, Ruthie Weber; and brother-in-law, Jake Mueller.
A memorial service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Alzheimer's Association
and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank Pine Haven Christian Community - Haven Drive Campus and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for letting family spend the last days with her even during this Covid pandemic, it was greatly appreciated and will be cherished forever.
