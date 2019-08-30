|
|
Sharon Lynn Gilster
Sheboygan - Sharon Lynn Gilster, 67, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home.
Born March 1, 1952 in Milwaukee, Sharon was the middle daughter of the late Leslie J. and Mary J. Miljus Hafemeister. She attended Milwaukee area schools. On April 12, 1970, she was united in marriage to Philip C. Gilster in Caledonia, MN. They were married for 40 years before Philip preceded her in death on January 18, 2011.
Sharon worked at the Point Drive in Sheboygan Falls as a waitress but her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. She was an avid pet lover who always had wings or paws in her house. She loved playing the Double Diamonds at Oneida Casino.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Jeff) Young, Onalaska, WI, and Kevin (Char Mertes) Gilster, Sheboygan; her seven grandchildren, Lauren Young, Ryan Buss, Rachel Young, Casey, Carson, Carisa and Carter Gilster; her brother, Dale (Marcie Hop) Hafemeister , Sheboygan; her sister, Susan Fisk, Fond du Lac; her brother-in-law, Ed Wedward, Theresa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Philip, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Wedward and her brother-in-law, Dale Fisk.
To honor her wishes, there will be no public service but her family will have a private gathering at a later date.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sharon's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 30, 2019