Sharon Margaret Garcia
Sheboygan - Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
Sharon Margaret Garcia, age 77, was called to Heaven on the morning of May 29, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home.
Sharon Garcia was born in 1943 in Sheboygan Wisconsin the daughter of Gustave and Margaret (Lampe) Eichstaedt. On April 7, 1969, Sharon married the love of her life, Aniceto Garcia Sr., in Waco, TX. She was very proud of their 51 years of marriage and all they accomplished together. She worked as a CNA for many years and retired from Sheboygan Progressive Care Center.
Sharon's greatest joy was being Mama to six children and Grandma to several grandchildren and a great grandchild. Her grandkids filled her heart with light, laughter, and purpose. Spoiling them is what she did best with cookies, candy, handmade blankets and cards. She will remain in the hearts of anyone who called her Grandma, including Arabesha, Trinity, Abby, Kendell, Mike, Austin, Javier Jr., Aniceto III, Anita, Eloy, Ava, Emillianna, Vanneza, Esperanza, Dallas, Lily, Blake, William, Beckham, and Jasmine.
Sharon will be remembered for her love of gardening, crafting and planning for the holidays. Her family has fond memories of the Christmas lights and the egg hunts. She had a caring heart and treated everyone like family. Her hugs, her smile and her laughter will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Eichstaedt; sister, Mary Ann Schlegel and brother-in-law, Robert Schlegel. She is survived by her husband, Aniceto Sr.; her children, Andy Jr. Garcia, Anita Garcia, Eloy (Lori) Garcia, Javier (Casandra) Garcia, all of Sheboygan WI, Gabriel (Sara) Garcia of Gilbert AZ and Amanda (Paul) Garcia of Madison WI; twenty grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol; nieces, Kay, Kris, and Kari; nephews, Jim and Jon.
Private services to be held. Family can be contacted for location and time. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.