Sharyn "Shari" Krebsbach
Cascade - Sharyn "Shari" L. Krebsbach, age 72, of Cascade, WI, passed away on Monday (September 14, 2020) at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
She was born on December 20, 1947 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of Betty (Zimmermann) Reul and the late Howard Reul.
Shari attended Random Lake Grade School and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1966.
On July 6, 1974, she married Joseph Krebsbach at St. Michael's Catholic Church in the Town of Mitchell. The couple resided in the Town of Mitchell since their marriage.
She worked at Bordens Foods for 37 years. She was a former member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in the Town of Mitchell.
Shari enjoyed fishing, ATVing up north, and watching her son play sports. She also enjoyed making plastic canvas and ornaments.
Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years: Joe of the Town of Mitchell; one daughter: Amy (John) Sterk of Plymouth; one son: Joe Krebsbach (Companion: Amy Hilbelink) of Plymouth; three grandchildren: Dakota and Alex Krebsbach, and Pheobe Krebsbach; mother: Betty Reul of Random Lake; three sisters: Lynn Kirst of Kewaskum, Mary Serna of Houston, TX, and Susie Depies of Random Lake; one brother: Mike Reul of Milwaukee; three brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Elaine) Krebsbach of Parnell, Ronald (Kelli) Krebsbach of the Town of Mitchell, Gerald (Debi) Krebsbach of Plymouth; and one sister-in-law: Karen (Steven) Whitty of Eden.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Reul; mother and father-in-law: Estella and Alexander Krebsbach; one brother-in-law: Michael Krebsbach; and one sister-in-law: Marjorie (Phil) Ragaisis.
Following Shari's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Shari's name for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the Doctors and staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for all the care and compassion given to Shari.