Sheila C. Zillner
Sheila C. Zillner

Madison - Sheila C. Zillner passed away on July 24th after succumbing to long term health issues. Sheila lived a life of creativity right up until the end, even working on watercolor paintings and wire sculptures in the hospital as she fought her health battle. Sheila was the hub of the wheel of our family and she will be missed. Her granddaughters will miss playing Play-Doh restaurant, making soap, and drawing pictures with their grandmother. In the hereafter Sheila will join her father Eugene, mother Audrey, brother Tim, daughter Darcy and niece Danielle; who all preceded her in death. Our family would like to thank the UW Hospital team, who did their best to save Sheila's life and guided us through her final days. Sheila is survived by her husband Tom, her sisters Andrea and Chantal Knier, her sons Eric and Brendan, granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, July 31st at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 602 Everglade Drive in Madison. There will be a display of Sheila's art and family photos beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the church lobby, followed by services at 1:30 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
JUL
31
Service
01:30 PM
Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
