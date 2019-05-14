|
Shelby E. Seegert
Cascade - Shelby E. Seegert, age 60, of Cascade, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 12, 2019) at her home with her family by her side.
Shelby was born on March 13, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late William and Mary Jane Klusmeyer.
She graduated from Milwaukee Hamilton High School in 1977.
On March 20th, 1982 she married Frank Seegert at the Chapel of the Bells in Milwaukee. The couple has resided in Cascade since 1992.
Shelby enjoyed camping and spending time with her kids.
Survivors include: her loving husband: Frank; One son: Marvin Seegert (Friend: Jessica Daniels) and their son, Cashton; One daughter: Shera Seegert (Friend: Scott Schomberg); Eight siblings: Carol (Nick) Williams, Ed Groleau, Andrea (Quinten) Way, Tim Groleau, Linda (Lenard) LaRose, Danny Groleau, Robert (Julie) Groleau, Pam (Mike) Fountain; Two sisters-in-law: Shirley Sackitt and Teri Seegert; and Three brothers-in-law: William Roche, John (Mary) Seegert and Bill (Hope) Seegert.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; One brother: Tony Groleau; and One sister-in-law: Laura Roche.
Celebration of Shelby's life will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Thursday (May 16, 2019) with visitation from 4 - 8 P.M. Burial will be held on Friday morning (May 17) at the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name for the Aurora At-Home Hospice Program.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and the Aurora At-Home Hospice for all your care and compassion given to Shelby.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 14, 2019