Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Seegert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby E. Seegert


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shelby E. Seegert Obituary
Shelby E. Seegert

Cascade - Shelby E. Seegert, age 60, of Cascade, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 12, 2019) at her home with her family by her side.

Shelby was born on March 13, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late William and Mary Jane Klusmeyer.

She graduated from Milwaukee Hamilton High School in 1977.

On March 20th, 1982 she married Frank Seegert at the Chapel of the Bells in Milwaukee. The couple has resided in Cascade since 1992.

Shelby enjoyed camping and spending time with her kids.

Survivors include: her loving husband: Frank; One son: Marvin Seegert (Friend: Jessica Daniels) and their son, Cashton; One daughter: Shera Seegert (Friend: Scott Schomberg); Eight siblings: Carol (Nick) Williams, Ed Groleau, Andrea (Quinten) Way, Tim Groleau, Linda (Lenard) LaRose, Danny Groleau, Robert (Julie) Groleau, Pam (Mike) Fountain; Two sisters-in-law: Shirley Sackitt and Teri Seegert; and Three brothers-in-law: William Roche, John (Mary) Seegert and Bill (Hope) Seegert.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; One brother: Tony Groleau; and One sister-in-law: Laura Roche.

Celebration of Shelby's life will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Thursday (May 16, 2019) with visitation from 4 - 8 P.M. Burial will be held on Friday morning (May 17) at the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name for the Aurora At-Home Hospice Program.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and the Aurora At-Home Hospice for all your care and compassion given to Shelby.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now