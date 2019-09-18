|
|
Shelley Lynn Guelig
Yukon, OK - Shelley Lynn Guelig 54, of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away on September 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends.
Shelley was born in Chilton, Wisconsin on February 3, 1965 to James V. and Arlene C. (Zahringer) Guelig. Shelley and her family moved several times throughout her childhood and she attended schools in Kiel and Osman, Wisconsin, Blackfoot, Idaho, Mesa, Arizona, St. Francis, Minnesota, and graduated from Yukon High School, Yukon, Oklahoma in 1983. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Phoenix, in 2012.
Throughout the years after graduation, Shelley moved and resided in several cities and towns in Oklahoma and Kansas. While living in Fairfax, Oklahoma in 2003, Shelley became involved in the foster parent program. She moved back to Yukon in December of 2012 and was currently employed by Hobby Lobby as a Property tax clerk.
Shelley was an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, and enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: her father James, her brother Scott, her sisters Sheila (Glenn) Cowart, Stacey Hill, niece Jaicey Guelig (fiancé Chad), and nephew Hunter Hill, all of El Reno, Oklahoma, aunts, uncles and cousins in Wisconsin and numerous friends in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and her beloved dog Vito.
Shelley was preceded in death by her mother Arlene, her grandparents John and Eleanor Guelig and Hugo and Crescence Zahringer.
A memorial and celebration of Shelley's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Absolute Economical funeral home located at 7721 NW 10th St., Oklahoma City, OK.
Burial will take place at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Kiel, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shelley's name to: Red Andrews Christmas Dinner foundation, c/o Mary Blankenship Pointer, 2513 SW 124th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 18, 2019