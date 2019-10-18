|
Sherry Ann Duley
Fond du Lac - Sherry Ann Duley, 82, a resident of Lakeview Assisted Living, Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Sherry was born on April 25, 1937 in Sheboygan, a daughter of Harvey E. and Lila N. F. (Weber) Kirchner. On January 28, 1961, she married Albert J. Duley at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sheboygan Falls, WI.
Sherry was a 1955 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. She was then employed with Stroub's Pharmacy in Sheboygan Falls until she married Albert, after which she was a homemaker.
Sherry enjoyed almost 40 years of volunteering at St. Agnes Hospital as a shampoo, homecare and gift shop volunteer. For almost 50 years she corresponded with pen pals all around the world. She also enjoyed cooking, yard work and crocheting. She loved being a mother and a grandmother. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church for over fifty years.
Sherry is survived by Albert, her husband of 58 years; one daughter, Lynette M. Duley of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Megan Ahrens (Justin Warner) and Michael Ahrens (Victoria Doney); great grandchildren, Anthony and Elias; other relatives and friends.
Preceding Sherry in death are her parents and parents-in-law.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E Division Street, Fond du Lac, from 9:30 until 11:00 AM. At 11:00 AM a funeral celebration will take place at Zacherl Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Taycheedah.
Memorials may be directed to Sherry's family.
The family is grateful to Agnesian Hospice Hope for their wonderful care of Sherry and her family.
Online condolences are at zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019