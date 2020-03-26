|
|
Sheryl (Kau) Olesen
Sheryl (Kau) Olesen, beloved wife of Gene Olesen for 55 years, passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Vernon and Verna Kau on June 27, 1945. She graduated from Sheboygan North High in 1963. Her first date with Gene was June 17, 1960 and they married on September 5, 1964 at US Air Force Base Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin. She followed Gene for his 27-year Air Force career ending at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. She worked Civil Service and culminated her career as Keesler AFB Wing Commander's Executive Secretary for 13 years, where she made countless contributions to this Nation, retiring in 2007.
Sheryl is survived by her husband Gene Olesen; two sons, Jeffrey Olesen (Omaha, NE) and Kevin Olesen (Houston, TX); one daughter, Tricia Fletcher (Niceville, FL); two sisters, Diane Jeffs (Algonquin, IL) and Ruth Berger (Sheboygan, WI); one brother, Gerald Kau (Plymouth, WI); and eight grandchildren. She led a rich, full life. In her journey everyone she touched she made better. All that, but in the end, she still couldn't work a cell phone…
A private service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, on Friday, March 27, 2020 which may be viewed at 10am am at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home's Facebook page. Inurnment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. 1-800-344-4867
You may view and sign register book and send condolences to the family at www.bokfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020