|
|
Shiela Zoellner
New Holstein - Shiela Zoellner, 82, of New Holstein died Tuesday morning January 28, 2020 at Caring Hands Assisted Living in New Holstein. She was born on August 19, 1937 in Oakfield, WI. daughter of the late Lester & Bessie (Roberts) Hanna. Shiela was baptized and confirmed at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Oakfield. She was a graduate of Waupun High School.
On October 11, 1958 she was united in marriage to Delbert Zoellner at St. Lukes Lutheran Church. After marriage they moved to New Holstein and joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Kiel where they have been faithful members for over 60 years. Shiela worked at The Diner and at The Beacon before working for the New Holstein Public Schools from 1964 until her retirement in 1999.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Delbert, her children; Brian (Carol) Zoellner, Boiling Springs, SC., and Bonnie (Mark) Konemann, Lyndon Station, WI., grandchildren; Carl Zoellner, (Joanna), Las Vegas, NV., Becca Konemann, (Fiance, Cole Davies) Jefferson, WI., Ali (Cole) Hamilton and their daughter Isabella Rose Hamilton, Lyndon Station, WI,. Shiela is further survived by her brothers and sisters; James (Shirley) Hanna, Oshkosh, Sharon Oelke, Fond du Lac, Kathleen (Dale) Hinze, Oakfield, Judith (George) Burleton, Appleton, Patricia (Arthur) Pahnke, Oakfield, John Hanna (Karen), Fond du Lac, JoAnn (Charles) Feldner, Rosendale, Pamela (Michael) Schultz, Beaver Dam, Gary (Cynthia) Hanna, Shell Lake, Angela (Dean) Geisthardt, Oakfield, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Elaine Hanna, Mississippi, Florence Hanna, Waupun, Oran James Braatz, Fond du Lac, Margurite Zoellner, Stillwater, OK., Jerome (Lois) Zoellner, Neenah, Don (Kathleen) Zoellner, Fond du Lac along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Kayla Konemann, brothers; Ronald & Joel Hanna, sister; Marion Krumbein/Braatz, brothers-in-law; Lee Oelke, Randall Krumbein and Daniel Zoellner.
Funeral services for Shiela will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (387 Cemetery Rd, Kiel) with Rev. Brett Naumann officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00am until the time of services at 11:00am. Shiela will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery (N6333 Hillview Road, St. Cloud)
Special thanks to Caring Hands for a great facility and to Jeanne and her staff for the great care to Shiela and her family for over 3 years. Thanks also to the Heartland Hospice Staff for making Shiela comfortable in her last days. God Bless You All.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020